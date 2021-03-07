XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.59, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $3,628,619.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

