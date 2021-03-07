Xponance Inc. Acquires 156,953 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $30,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. 21,310,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,597,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.