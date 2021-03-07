Xponance Inc. Acquires 302 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $18.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $547.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,669. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $603.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $552.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

