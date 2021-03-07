Xponance Inc. Acquires 48,456 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,571 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,185,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

