Xponance Inc. Acquires 5,401 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after buying an additional 1,029,507 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,120,105,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,275,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $956,201,000 after purchasing an additional 242,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. 23,598,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,824,748. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

