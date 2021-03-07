Xponance Inc. Acquires 6,878 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. 22,052,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,689,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

