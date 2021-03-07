Xponance Inc. Acquires 836 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.9% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 42.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.10 on Friday, hitting $516.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,069,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,329. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $542.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.21. The company has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

