Xponance Inc. Acquires 851 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,314. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.81 and its 200-day moving average is $164.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.