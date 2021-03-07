Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,692,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,450,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,984 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $498.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,570,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,985. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The firm has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $552.88 and a 200-day moving average of $533.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

