Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $145.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,549. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.57. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

