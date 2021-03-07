Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,137,000 after buying an additional 277,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,237,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.32. 8,102,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $276.34 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

