Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,993 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 2.1% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $95,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 426.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $899,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,584 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,323 shares of company stock valued at $87,589,295. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $23.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $597.95. The stock had a trading volume of 89,396,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,074,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $798.21 and a 200 day moving average of $582.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $573.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.70, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

