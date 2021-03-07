Xponance Inc. Buys 1,518 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.