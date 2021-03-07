Xponance Inc. Buys 1,794 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.12. 11,357,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,233,318. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $365.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average is $142.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total transaction of $60,968,315.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,412,263.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

