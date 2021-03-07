Xponance Inc. Buys 24,624 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,624 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus upped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.35. 5,957,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average is $131.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

