Xponance Inc. Buys 37,433 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,433 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $48,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 27.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 279,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 41.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 270,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,533,000 after buying an additional 79,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,491,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day moving average of $136.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

