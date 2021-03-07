Xponance Inc. Buys 5,370 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 210,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 60,366 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,693,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.34.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.93. 51,429,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,279,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

