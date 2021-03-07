Xponance Inc. Buys 812 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 859.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,555,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.96. 3,232,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $554.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.69.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.