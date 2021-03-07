Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

NYSE HON traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,467. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.43. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

