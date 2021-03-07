Xponance Inc. Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,638,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $109.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

