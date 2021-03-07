Xponance Inc. Has $57.20 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.2% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.56.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $11.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,643,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,942. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $368.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.