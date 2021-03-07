Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.39. 30,589,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,689,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

