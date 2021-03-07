Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $450.14. 4,241,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,966. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.78.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

