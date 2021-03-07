Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,768 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 55.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Accenture by 31.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 29.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 9.1% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Accenture by 46.1% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.54. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

