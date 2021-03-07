Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,482 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,395,000 after acquiring an additional 92,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,671,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,921. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

