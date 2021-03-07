Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,167 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,477 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $33,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,405,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,547. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,451,938. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

