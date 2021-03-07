Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.1% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $49,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.05. 16,830,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,358,280. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie raised their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

