Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. 33,197,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,100,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

