Xponance Inc. Sells 439 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $6.04 on Friday, hitting $230.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,460. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.57.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

