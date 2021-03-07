Xponance Inc. Sells 4,538 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $4.36 on Friday, reaching $69.97. 34,211,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,956,829. The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

