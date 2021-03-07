Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $16.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $624.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,768. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

