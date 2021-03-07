Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YFGSF remained flat at $$11.44 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

