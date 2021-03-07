Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMCY traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.96. 2,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. Yamaha has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $62.63.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Yamaha from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

