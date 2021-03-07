Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185,729 shares during the period. Yandex accounts for approximately 3.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Yandex worth $99,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Yandex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,293,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Yandex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 196,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Yandex by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,556,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,534. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average is $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 187.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YNDX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.