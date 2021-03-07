yearn.finance II (YFII) Price Tops $1,054.18 on Exchanges

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance II token can currently be bought for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.66 or 0.00462076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00076413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00080865 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.69 or 0.00454127 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

yearn.finance II Token Trading

