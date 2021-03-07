yearn.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Billion (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $34,918.37 or 0.69164367 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $283.65 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.97 or 0.00469370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00067825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00076721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00081138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00053144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.75 or 0.00461028 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn . The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance

yearn.finance Token Trading

