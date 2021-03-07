YEE Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $136,936.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00055016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.76 or 0.00773329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00027039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00041428 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

