YFValue Trading 29% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One YFValue token can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.00464742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00067851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00076385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.52 or 0.00458030 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

YFValue Token Trading

