Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $18.64 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $18.64 million and $1.73 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003678 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.27 or 0.00470035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00067978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00076493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00081049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00052839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.00461189 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

