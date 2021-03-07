Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.88 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.81 million and $1.88 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.48 or 0.00467727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00068779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00077094 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00081783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00051301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.43 or 0.00465644 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

