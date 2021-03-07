yieldwatch (WATCH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.21 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002096 BTC on major exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.44 or 0.00464626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00067742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00081047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.34 or 0.00458524 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,442,000 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

