YOU COIN (YOU) Price Tops $0.0087

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.86 or 0.00791441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00041729 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

