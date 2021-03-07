Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to Post $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Centene posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,345,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78. Centene has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Centene by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 12.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Centene by 271.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 171,337 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 190.2% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

