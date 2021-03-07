Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Announce $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $1.60. Cimarex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $7.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:XEC traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,745. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $67.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders sold 39,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,217 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

