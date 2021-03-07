Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.45. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $202,345.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,761. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,821 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,517 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,668 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.47. 1,086,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.95 and its 200 day moving average is $131.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $173.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

