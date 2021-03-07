Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.98 Million

Analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will post $125.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $106.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year sales of $613.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.20 million to $639.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $692.09 million, with estimates ranging from $669.30 million to $736.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Glu Mobile by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Glu Mobile by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Glu Mobile by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 83,837 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

