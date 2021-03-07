Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

HMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,031 shares of company stock valued at $119,080 and have sold 25,746 shares valued at $1,028,325. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,732,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HomeStreet by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in HomeStreet by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 212,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

