Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $3.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $13.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $210.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

