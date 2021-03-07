Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Announce $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.59. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.92. The stock had a trading volume of 938,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,965. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.