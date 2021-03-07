Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $13.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $13.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.99. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

